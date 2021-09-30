iPhone 13 Pro Max Supports Up to 27W Charging Speeds

When Apple announced the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, it noted that they could be charged to 50 percent in just 30 minutes with a 20W charger. However, it has now come to light that the iPhone 13 Pro Max can actually charge at up to 27W speeds when connected to a 30W or higher charger.

The iPhone 12 series topped out at 20W charging speeds, while the iPhone 11 series was limited to 18W. For the iPhone 13 series, Apple continues to support 20W charging speeds, but for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, it seems to have added support for slightly faster charging speeds.

Testing by ChargerLAB has revealed that when charged with a 30W charger, the iPhone 13 Pro Max can charge at speeds of up to 27W. However, the device does not sustain the 27W charging speed throughout the entire charging cycle.

iPhone 13 Pro Max uses a 30W PD charger, which can maintain 26W power for about 27 minutes, and it takes 86 minutes to fully charge. pic.twitter.com/qN67104Sem — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) September 25, 2021

The faster charging speeds mean the iPhone 13 Pro Max should charge slightly faster than last year’s iPhone 12 Pro Max. The 0-100 percent charging time should not change by much, but the 0-50 percent charging time should be a fair bit faster. Apple tends to slow down the charging speeds after 60-70 percent to preserve the battery’s lifespan.

As confirmed to MacRumors, the smaller iPhone 13 Pro can also charge slightly faster at speeds of up to 23W.

Do note that the iPhone 13 Pro Max also has a noticeably bigger battery life than the iPhone 12 Pro Max and previous Pro Max iPhones from Apple. So, the faster charging speeds also need to compensate for that.

If you plan to buy a power adapter for your iPhone 13 Pro Max, you could consider buying a 30W or 45W one. That way, you’ll be able to enjoy faster charging speeds on your iPhone. Plus, you can use the same charger to charge your MacBook Air or MacBook Pro.