After being announced at the ‘California Streaming’ event, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series will go up for pre-order on September 17 before they hit the stores a week later. This time around, Apple is putting all four iPhone models on sale at once. If you are plan on pre-ordering one, check out the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro pre-order time in your time zone here.

Apple will start accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro on September 17 at 5 a.m. PDT in the United States. The company has changed the pre-order time from midnight to a more reasonable early morning (US time) a couple of years ago.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will go up for pre-order in over 30 countries on September 17. You can find the local iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro pre-order time in your time zone below.

Click on the image to expand…

If you want to get your hands on the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro on launch day, it’s recommended that you get your pre-order in early. There’s likely going to be heavy demand for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max, so the earlier you pre-order, the better it would be. You can find all the information regarding the pricing and availability of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max here.

This year, Apple is also making it easier to pre-order the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro with some changes to the Apple Store. Once you get your iPhone 13 pre-order in, make sure to check out the best iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro cases that you can buy right now.