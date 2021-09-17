iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Pre-Orders Are Now Live [Update]

Apple has now started accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. If you plan to get your hands on the latest iPhones on the launch day itself, you should try to get your pre-order in as early as possible.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro might not seem like a big upgrade over the iPhone 12 series, but there are a lot of usability changes. The phones come with a faster A15 Bionic chip that brings about a 30-50 percent boost in GPU performance. Apple also uses bigger and better camera sensors across the iPhone 13 lineup, with sensor-shift stabilization further helping in low-light scenarios.

The pro iPhone 13 models also feature a 120Hz ProMotion display for added smoothness. The new iPhones feature bigger batteries that allow them to last up to 2.5 hours longer than their iPhone 12 counterparts. There are plenty of other new features in iPhone 13 that make it a must-buy.

In terms of pricing, the iPhone 13 mini starts from $699, with the iPhone 13 priced at $799. Pricing for the iPhone 13 Pro starts from $999, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max is available for $1,099.

Read our guide to decide which iPhone 13 Pro storage variant you should buy. If you are interested in buying the iPhone 13, you can go through this storage guide to decide the variant. Once you are able to get your pre-order in, make sure to order a case for your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro as well.

Pre-order iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max

You can buy the iPhone 13 Pro from any of the following retailers and carriers below:

Pre-order iPhone 13 mini or iPhone 13

You can buy the iPhone 13 from any of the following retailers and carriers below:

Once you are able to place your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro pre-order, let us know what the estimated shipping time for your order is.

Update: The delivery date for certain iPhone 13 variants have already slipped into the first week of October.