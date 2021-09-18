iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Which One Should You Buy?

Until last year, Apple’s Pro Max iPhones always offered a better camera experience thanks to superior imaging hardware. This year though, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are closer than even in terms of features. So, if you are confused about whether you should buy the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max, read our guide below.

There are some inherent advantages the iPhone 13 Pro Max has over the iPhone 13 Pro due to its bigger size: a bigger display and better battery life. In other key aspects, the devices are exactly the same, including the camera. Below is a look at some key comparison points between the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max to help you decide which one you should buy.

iPhone 13 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max

Dimensions

iPhone 13 Pro: 146.7mm x 71.5mm x 7.65 mm, 204gms, IP68 water and dust resistant up to 6 meters

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 160.8mm x 78.1mm x 7.65mm; 240gms; IP68 water and dust resistant up to 6 meters

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is significantly bigger than the iPhone 13 Pro, though both phones have the same thickness. More importantly, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is considerably heavy (240gms) vs. the iPhone 13 Pro’s relatively manageable weight of 204gms.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max simply cannot be used with one hand. It is also a bit unwieldy, and its heft does not help things at all. You’ll realize these things once you get the iPhone 13 Pro Max and start using it. So, if you want a phone that’s easily pocketable and does not strain your wrist, the iPhone 13 Pro is the one you should go for.

Display

iPhone 13 Pro: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 2532 x 1170 pixels resolution, 458 PPI, 1000 nits brightness, 1200 nits max brightness, HDR10, Dolby Vision, Ceramic Shield protection, 120Hz ProMotion, True Tone

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, 2778 x 1284 pixels resolution, 458 PPI, 1000 nits typical brightness, 1200 nits peak brightness, HDR10, Dolby Vision, Ceramic Shield protection, 120Hz ProMotion, True Tone

Barring the size difference, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max’s displays are identical. They have the same 1200-nit peak brightness, feature 120Hz ProMotion and True Tone, and are protected by Ceramic Shield cover glass.

Many people might find the 6.1-inch display on the iPhone 13 Pro a bit too small for their liking, especially coming from an Android device. For them, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the obvious choice. However, if you prefer a compact phone, stick to the iPhone 13 Pro.

Camera

iPhone 13 Pro: 12MP primary camera with f/1.5 aperture, dual-pixel PDAF, Sensor-shift stabilization; 12MP telephoto camera with f/2.8 aperture, 3x digital zoom, OIS; 12MP ultrawide camera with f/1.8 aperture, 120-degree FoV, Macro photography, ProRAW, Smart HDR 4, Deep Fusion, Photographic Styles; 4K60FPS video recording, Cinematic mode, Dolby Vision (4k60fps) recording, ProRes, Audio zoom; Front – 12MP camera with f/2.2 aperture, 4K60FPS video recording

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 12MP primary camera with f/1.5 aperture, dual-pixel PDAF, Sensor-shift stabilization; 12MP telephoto camera with f/2.8 aperture, 3x digital zoom, OIS; 12MP ultrawide camera with f/1.8 aperture, 120-degree FoV, Macro photography, ProRAW, Smart HDR 4, Deep Fusion, Photographic Styles; 4K60FPS video recording, Cinematic mode, Dolby Vision (4k60fps) recording, ProRes, Audio zoom; Front – 12MP camera with f/2.2 aperture, 4K60FPS video recording

Up until last year, there was a difference in the primary camera of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. However this time around, Apple is using the same triple-camera setup across the iPhone 13 Pro series.

This means you get a primary 12MP f/1.5 shooter with sensor-shift stabilization, a massively improved ultra-wide, and a 3x telephoto camera. There’s also support for Cinematic video, ProRes video recording, Smart HDR 4, and more.

This year, you won’t have to decide between the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max based on their camera performance.

Battery

iPhone 13 Pro – Up to 22 hours of video playback, 75 hours of audio playback, MagSafe Charging support, 50% charge in 35 minutes with 20W adapter

iPhone 13 Pro Max- – Up to 28 hours of video playback, 95 hours of audio playback, MagSafe Charging support, 50% charge in 35 minutes with 20W adapter

The bigger dimensions mean the iPhone 13 Pro Max is able to last notably longer than the iPhone 13 Pro. If you want an iPhone with the best possible battery life, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the obvious choice. Apple claims the iPhone 13 Pro Max offers 95 hours of audio playback or up to 28 hours of video playback. For comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro is rated for 75 hours of audio playback or up to 22 hours of video playback.

Both phones also support fast charging and can be charged to 50% in 30-35 minutes with a 20W or higher power adapter.

Price

iPhone 13 Pro: Starts from $999

iPhone 13 Pro Max: Starts from $1099

The iPhone 13 Pro Max, with its bigger display and better battery life, is priced at a $100 premium over the iPhone 13 Pro. That’s not a bad deal, especially since the iPhone 13 Pro Max features a substantially bigger display. You can find the full details of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro pricing here.

If you have to decide between the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, it will be based on their dimensions, display, and battery life — not price. I’d strongly recommend you factor in the dimensions and weight of the iPhone 13 Pro Max since many people do find it cumbersome to use on a daily basis.

Make sure to also check out some of the top hidden features and changes of the iPhone 13 series that Apple did not reveal at the stage.

Once you have your iPhone 13 Pro in, do drop a comment and let us know whether you went for the iPhone 13 Pro or the iPhone 13 Pro Max.