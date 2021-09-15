iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro RAM Remain Unchanged at 4GB and 6GB Respectively

Apple unveiled iPhone 13 series at the California Streaming event. iPhone 13 launch event was marked with cinematic clips, great music, and mind-blowing visuals in true Apple style. The company kept up with its tradition of not announcing certain specifications. Apple XCode data reveals that the RAM on iPhone 13 is unchanged from iPhone 12.

The iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini come equipped with 4GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max feature 6GB RAM. In other words, RAM capacity remains unchanged across the entire iPhone 13 lineup. The code strings in the Xcode 13 beta revealed iPhone 13 RAM capacity. Typically, Apple refrains from revealing iPhone specifications. However, the specifications can be found in the Xcode simulator, which is used for testing iPhone apps.

Previously, an identical set of data revealed iPhone 12 RAM capacity. In all likelihood, the data is accurate, and Apple has decided against the RAM upgrade on the new iPhone 13. Interestingly, Apple didn’t reveal much about the A15 Bionic either. All it said was that A15 is 50% more powerful than competitors.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini come equipped with a smaller notch, similar design, Ceramic Shield cover glass, and IP68 certification. It is powered by the latest A15 Bionic that boasts superior AI and ML capability. On the connectivity front, you get 5G with support for more bands. Furthermore, the iPhone 13 packs a new 12MP ultra-wide camera. Apple claims that the iPhone 13 comes with a bigger battery, thus offering 1.5 hours longer battery life than the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max features an improved triple rear camera sensor. For the first time, all three lenses will support Night Mode.