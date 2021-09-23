iPhone 13’s Guts See the Light of Day for the First Time

Occasional leaker Sonny Dickson has shared images of the iPhone 13’s internals on Twitter revealing several interesting details, including the secret behind how Apple achieved a 20% smaller notch.

From the images Dickson shared on Twitter, a few things are immediately apparent. First off, the teardown photos are either of the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini and not one of the Pro models. Next, Apple has physically made the batteries larger to deliver the noticeable improvements in battery life in the iPhone 13 models compared to their iPhone 12 counterparts. Apple claims the battery life improvement was also helped by the improved efficiency of the A15 Bionic.

The iPhone 12 featured a smaller Taptic Engine than its predecessor, much to the annoyance of users. Now, Apple has further reduced the size of the Taptic Engine. It will be interesting to see how this affects the haptic feedback of the iPhone 13 series.

As for the smaller notch, the images show that Apple achieved this reduction by moving the front-facing camera to the left of the True-depth camera system. Simultaneously, the dot projector and infrared camera have been moved to the right side. The images also show that the earpiece has been moved to the top bezel.

Bear in mind that this is an early teardown with just the visual cues to go off of. A complete detailed teardown from professionals such as iFixit is still awaited. That would probably be available sometime after the iPhone 13 starts shipping to customers tomorrow.