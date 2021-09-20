Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro to Feature Hole-Punch Camera, New 48MP Wide Camera

Just a week after Apple released the iPhone 13, reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo released a note stating that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could feature a new punch-hole display design.

Kuo’s report says that the hardware selling points for the 2022 iPhones would include a new iPhone SE with 5G cellular band support (1H of 2022) and a new, more affordable 6.7-inch iPhone (2H of 2022). Additionally, Kuo mentioned that two new high-end iPhone models can be expected in the second half of 2022, both equipped with a hole-punch layout that marks a departure from the notch design and a 48MP wide camera.

This rumor corroborates a previous report from leaker Jon Prosser and Kuo himself. Kuo had previously reported that the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will use a new “hole-punch display” just like several mid and top-tier Android smartphones.

The iPhone 14 is expected to be available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models. Kuo again laid emphasis on speculation that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would be the only models to shift to a hole-punch display and the more affordable models would retain the notch design.

Kuo previously said that the iPhone 14 could also support in-display Touch ID. in the most recent investor note, Kuo backtracked on this speculation and said that the latest indications suggest Apple has deferred the launch of the iPhone with in-display Touch ID. The feature would be complemented by Face ID, giving users multiple biometric authentication options. The rumor suggested that Apple would launch an iPhone with this capability in the second half of 2023, reportedly owing to “lower-than-expected development progress.”

On the 48MP wide camera, Kuo notes that Apple could still use it to output images in the 12MP format, albeit with more detail and less noise, thanks to a technology called ‘four-cell merge output mode’.