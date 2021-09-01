This Brilliant iPhone Flip Concept Keeps Us Wanting for More

We have already seen a bunch of iPhone 13 Concept videos. While some of them are realistic the others push the limit with futuristic features. Over the past couple of years Samsung and other manufacturers have come up with foldable display smartphones. Rumors are rife that Apple is working on a Flip iPhone with a foldable display. Latest iPhone concept features a flip clamshell design.

The good folks at YouTube channel Concepts iPhone have uploaded a new iPhone Flip concept video. As the name suggests, you get to see iPhone in a flip avatar. Furthermore, the concept envisages iPhone Flip with Apple’s latest M series chipset. The video descriptions reads as below.

All-new iPhone Flip is Finally here with M1 Chip, 120Hz ProMotion XDR Display, In-screen Touch ID and Air Charge Technology!

The iPhone Flip concept also comes with a much awaited 120Hz ProMotion XDR display. Other highlights include in-screen Touch ID sensor, Air Charge wireless charging technology and thinner bezels. The previous iPhone Fold concept featured a foldable display that would turn the device into tablet when unfurled. There is a good chance that foldable iPhone could get Apple Pencil support.

When will Apple launch foldable iPhone?

If rumors are to be beleived it looks like Apple is indeed working on an iPhone with flexible OLED display. However, there are many questions regarding the same. It is not clear whether it will be a foldable iPhone or a clamshell styled flip phone as pictured in this concept.

Popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo beleives that the company will launch foldable iPhone in 2023. Meanwhile, other reports claim that Apple could launch foldable iPhones as soon as 2022. It is worth noting that smartphones with foldable displays still suffer from certain degree of durability issues. What are your thoughts on iPhone Flip, let us know in the comments below.