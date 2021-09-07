Here’s How an iPhone Helped Shang-Chi Director Remotely Direct the Movie

iPhone is undoubtedly one of the safest bets for videographers. We have seen numerous instances where directors have used an iPhone to shoot a movie. Furthermore, some of them use iPhone as a fallback camera. Destin Cretton, director of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, said that he used iPhone to do his job.

Most of us might presume that Cretton used iPhone to shoot a scene which is not the case. The director was not on set since his wife was giving birth. In an interview with CinemaBlend, Cretton revealed how he used an iPhone to direct a Shang-Chi scene remotely.

I was shooting the next morning, and I had to rush my wife to the hospital, and we had our child in the middle of the night. They were shooting the scene where Shang-Chi is home at his dad’s compound, and he goes up to that post. We see it a lot (in the trailers). The indentation from his childhood hits. And then he sits down and has a memory of his mom. That was a scene that I actually directed from my iPhone in the hospital (laughs).

The interview is an interesting read; however, there is no mention of the exact iPhone model used to direct Marvel’s latest blockbuster. In all likelihood, the director could have used an iPhone 12 Pro Max. The large display and powerful hardware is surely a great combo for remotely directing a movie scene.

Our Take

Remote work has hogged the limelight since the pandemic hit us. The pandemic accelerated remote working or work for home trend. Now that the economy has opened up, Apple employees are asking for flexible remote work options. Does iPhone help you in doing work remotely? Let us know in the comments below.