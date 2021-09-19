Will Your iPhone Get the iOS 15 OTA Update If Its Running iOS 15 Release Candidate or Public Beta?

Installed the iOS 15 developer or public beta on your iPhone and now wondering if you’ll get the final iOS 15 public release update or not? Find out here.

The benefit of installing the iOS 15 developer or public beta on your iPhone is that you got to try out all the new features months ahead of everyone. With iOS 15 now soon being released to the public, you’d likely want to know if your iPhone will be getting the stable iOS 15 OTA update or if you will continue to remain on the beta channel. Many iPad owners are also likely confused about the same thing.

iOS 15 Golden Master is the Public Build of iOS 15

If you are on the developer beta or public beta channel, you must have received the iOS 15 Release Candidate update released by Apple last week. Unlike other beta builds, the Release Candidate build was around 4-5GB in size, making it substantially heavier than the beta builds.

This is because the iOS 15 Release Candidate is the same iOS/iPadOS build that Apple will release to the public on September 20. This will only change if Apple finds some major showstopping bugs that force it to update the build. Otherwise, the Release Candidate build of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 will have the same build number as the public release.

You can find the iOS 15 release time in your time zone here.

What About Future Beta Builds of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15?

The release of iOS 15 to the public will mark not mark an end to its public beta program. You can still stay on the beta channel to receive upcoming beta builds of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. If you do not want to receive future beta updates to iOS 15, you need to remove the beta profile from your device.

How to Remove iOS Beta Profile

Step 1: Go to Settings -> General.

Step 2: Scroll to the end of the page and you should find Profiles. Tap on it to open.

Step 3: Choose iOS Beta Software Profile.

Step 4: Tap on the Delete Profile button, enter the device passcode, and confirm that you want to remove the profile from your device.

In case you have not already checked out, go through all the new iOS 15 features we have discovered. Apple is scheduled to release iOS 15 on September 20.