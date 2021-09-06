iPhone Sales Are Booming in India

Apple has been witnessing a growing demand for iPhones in India. In 2017, the company sold only about 5 percent of the total iPhones it manufactured in the country. In 2020, this jumped to 60 percent, and in 2021, it has jumped to a staggering 70 percent of the total iPhone manufactured in the country,

Apple initially set up an iPhone manufacturing unit in India to cater to local demand and export iPhones to nearby markets. However, as iPhone demand has increased in the country, most of the iPhones produced by Apple are now being sold in India itself.

Just two years ago, Apple was reportedly only selling about 30 percent of the iPhones it manufactured in the country. That figure has now jumped to 70 percent. The increase in iPhone production in India can be attributed to the Indian government’s Production Linked Scheme under its ‘Make in India’ program to boost the production of smartphones.

iPhones reportedly hold about 15 percent of the premium smartphone market in India. Thanks to the strong demand, Apple’s revenues in India are expected to reach $3 billion for September’s fiscal year. If that happens, it would be a massive jump since its revenue for the previous fiscal year was less than $2 billion.

Despite the growing demand and manufacturing setup, Apple only produces older iPhones like the iPhone 11, iPhone SE, and others. The iPhone 12 Pro series is still not manufactured in India. However, this move still allows Apple to launch new iPhones early in India, which will continue with the iPhone 13 series.

Apple is now also looking to strike component deals that will allow it to procure components required for manufacturing iPhones directly from Indian vendors instead of importing them from China. The company is reportedly in talks with Tata Electronics, a new company floated by the Tata Group, for this.