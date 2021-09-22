Several iPhone owners are facing storage issues after installing the iOS 15 update on their devices. Their iPhones keep throwing an “iPhone Storage Almost Full” error despite having plenty of storage space.

iPad owners are also reporting a similar error after installing the iPadOS 15 update.

The error message shows up inside the Settings app, and more frustratingly, it cannot be dismissed. Removing junk apps and freeing up more storage on the affected iPhone/iPad does not seem to help things either. A restart

@Apple @AppleSupport

Why it's showing ”iPhone storage almost full” even I emptied storage.

Is it a bug? pic.twitter.com/iZ3JBrWIu6 — kalpesh (@kalpesh2116) September 22, 2021

There’s not much you can do if you are getting this storage error on your iPhone. Apple will likely fix this in the next bug-fixing iOS 15 release. If you cannot wait until then, you can try installing the iOS 15.1 or iPadOS 15.1 beta to see if that fixes the issue or not.

Are you also facing a similar issue on your iPhone or iPad after updating to iOS 15 or iPadOS 15? If so, did you manage to solve the issue? Drop a comment and let us know!