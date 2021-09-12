Kuo: iPhone 13 Pro to be Available With Up to 1TB Storage

Ahead of Apple’s ‘California Streaming’ event later this week, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared his expectations from the event and the products Apple could possibly unveil.

At the event, Kuo believes Apple will launch four new iPhones — the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Interestingly, Kuo believes Apple will offer a 1TB storage option for the iPhone 13 Pro series. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives has repeatedly claimed that Apple will offer the iPhone 13 series with up to 1TB storage, and Kuo is finally reiterating that as well.

Apple is expected to reserve the 1TB storage option for the Pro iPhone 13 models, with the regular iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini topping out at 256GB. The iPhone 13 series will start with 128GB base storage instead of 64GB.

Kuo does not expect the iPhone 13 shipment to be affected by the ongoing component shortage in 2021. He also expects the iPhone 13 shipment to rise YoY over the iPhone 12 lineup.

For Apple Watch Series 7, Kuo predicts Apple will ship between 14-16 million units in 2021. Apple’s production partners have been able to resolve the manufacturing issues, with Luxshare “aggressively duplicating production lines” that will help improve the smartwatch’s availability in mid to late October.

Interestingly, Kuo predicts that Apple will continue to manufacture the AirPods 2 despite launching the next-gen model. He believes that Apple will either make the AirPods 3 more expensive than the AirPods 2 or reduce the latter’s price. In any scenario, both models will continue to remain on sale.

Check out a roundup of what to expect from Apple’s ‘California Streaming’ event to get an overview of all the new products that Apple could launch at the event. You can watch Apple unveil the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 live as well.