Kuo: Redesigned MacBook Air to Enter Into Mass Production in Q3 2022

Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple will start the mass production of the redesigned MacBook Air with a faster M-series chip in Q3 of 2022.

Apple updated the MacBook Air with its M1 chip last year but did not give it any design overhaul. Rumors have suggested a redesigned MacBook Air is in the works with a thinner and flatter chassis, new color options, USB 4 ports, and a white bezel surrounding the display.

Kuo also claims that Apple will reduce the shipments of the M1 MacBook Air starting the first half of next year due to component shortages and a decline in demand. The component shortage is related to the power IC chip, the lead time for which currently extends to 52 weeks.

Apple won’t be the only company that will be affected by the shortage, though. All PC manufacturers are also expected to be affected by this shortage.

With the redesigned MacBook Air seemingly expected to launch in Q3 2022, the time period in between would act as a transition between the product lines.

Before Apple launches the redesigned MacBook Air next year, it is expected to launch the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1x chips by the end of this year.

Are you looking forward to Apple announcing the redesigned MacBook Pros later this year? Or are you more interested in the MacBook Air redesign next year?