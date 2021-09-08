Leak: iPhone 13 Camera to Feature Improved Color Science, AirPods 3 to Get Bigger Battery

Ahead of Apple’s iPhone 13 event next week, a new leak has detailed some of the improvements coming to the AirPods 3 and the iPhone 13 series.

iPhone 13 Leaks: Bigger Battery, No Price Hike

Debunking a previous rumor, @PineLeaks claims that Apple will not be hiking the prices of the iPhone 13 series. The overall dimensions of the device will remain the same, but its weight and thickness will increase due to the use of bigger batteries. The bigger battery will lead to the iPhone 13 mini offering an additional hour of battery life.

The leaker further claims that the 120Hz ProMotion display on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will ramp down to 60Hz when Low Power Mode is enabled. This makes sense as the 120Hz refresh rate takes a toll on battery life, so enabling low power mode will disable it.

The color science in the Night Mode on the iPhone 13’s camera app will also be improved. The camera settings will also be adjusted when it recognizes there are stars in a scene.

Color Science in Night Mode Shots has been improved visibly. For example: A dominant orange light from behind the camera will no longer impact the skin tone of a subject as much as it currently does. — Pine (@PineLeaks) September 7, 2021

AirPods 3: Bigger Battery, Wireless Charging Standard

For the AirPods 3, the leak claims the upcoming wireless earbuds will feature a ~20 percent larger battery compared to the existing version. Sadly, there won’t be any improvement in terms of sound quality, though bass and low ends will sound better.

AirPods 3rd Generation Charging Case should receive an around ~20% larger battery, compared to the 2nd Gen. Wireless Charging is a standard feature. Overall sound should be about the same as you've seen on the 2nd Generation, though with noticably better bass and low ends. — Pine (@PineLeaks) September 7, 2021

Wireless charging will also be standard across the board, meaning Apple won’t offer the AirPods 3 in two variants as it does with the 2nd gen. AirPods right now.

PineLeaks did not share much information about the Apple Watch Series 7 but did claim that it will see its first “real life battery life improvement” since the smartwatch was first launched.

Apple has already sent out press invites for its ‘California Streaming’ event that will be held on September 14. Apart from iPhone 13, Apple is also expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3 at the event.