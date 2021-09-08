Leak: No Notch and Camera Hump on the iPhone 14, New Titanium Design

We may be just six days away from the much-awaited launch of the iPhone 13 but the leaks have now picked up for the iPhone 14. A recent blog post from renowned leaker Jon Prosser reveals some key details of the iPhone 14 including the absolute lack of a notch, a hole-punch front camera, and a thicker chassis eliminating the rear camera bump.

Leaker Jon Prosser in his latest blog claims that the iPhone 14 expected to break cover in 2022 will sport no notch and a hole-punch camera placed in the horizontal center instead. This news corroborates information shared by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier.

A thicker chassis and a titanium frame are also expected on the iPhone 14. The thicker frame would eliminate room for any wobble when placed on a table since the camera bump would be eliminated. The lenses would sit flush with the rear glass.

Additional information from Prosser suggests that the volume buttons would revert to the circular style as we saw on the good old iPhone 4 and iPhone 5 models. The speaker and microphone grilles are expected to get a visual redesign as well. They will resemble elongated mesh cutouts instead of individual holes on the bottom of the device.

You could watch his YouTube video detailing these rumors:

Prosser predicts that the legacy of the Lightning connector would continue with at least one iPhone 14 model. It is noteworthy that this is a very early leak and Apple is highly likely to revise the design several times in the days leading up to the iPhone 14’s launch sometime in September 2022.