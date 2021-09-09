M1 MacBook Display Cracking Issue Could Attract Class-Action Lawsuit

A class-action lawsuit could be brewing for Apple on behalf of several M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro users who claim that the laptop’s screen randomly cracks up during normal use. For now, Apple has claimed that the cracks are a result of accidental damage. Threads on Reddit and the Apple Support Communities have posts from disgruntled users who reported that screen cracks appeared while they opened or closed the lid. Some users also claimed that the cracks were simply present the next time they came to use their laptops. Apple did repair or replace the machines free of charge in some cases. Most other users had to pay Apple for rectifying the issue. The company has denied liability saying that small pieces of debris are to blame. The law firm currently investigating these widespread reports claims that Apple customer service hasn’t been receptive to users’ grievances. Apple representatives reportedly insist that a small item or particle lodged between the keyboard and the screen upon closing the notebook is a culprit even though the explanation “runs completely counter to users’ experiences.”

Lawyers Migliaccio & Rathod LLP siding with the affected device owners are seeking contact details for M1 MacBook owners who’ve experienced their screen randomly cracking up. The lawyers claim that several users allege that when they opened their devices from the closed position without undue pressure, they found “dramatic cracks in the Retina display”, often accompanied by black bars running across the screen. These are telltale signs of a dead display panel.

Other victims claimed that the crack was initiated by a simple adjustment to the screen viewing angle, impairing the laptop’s functionality. The lawyers went on to say that several users suspect the display is simply not sturdy enough to withstand normal pressures of opening, closing, or adjusting its position. Users are allegedly left with no choice but to spend north of $600 to have their display repaired.

Moreover, the victims aren’t given any reassurance or guarantee that the crack will not reappear on the repaired displays. At the moment, the law firm is only “investigating potential legal claims against Apple” and assessing the number of people affected. These are the initial stages of planning and filing a class-action lawsuit.

If you happen to be a victim of the display cracking issue, you can also take part in the lawsuit.