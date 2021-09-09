M1 MacBook Display Cracking Issue Could Attract Class-Action Lawsuit

Lawyers Migliaccio & Rathod LLP siding with the affected device owners are seeking contact details for M1 MacBook owners who’ve experienced their screen randomly cracking up. The lawyers claim that several users allege that when they opened their devices from the closed position without undue pressure, they found “dramatic cracks in the Retina display”, often accompanied by black bars running across the screen. These are telltale signs of a dead display panel.
Other victims claimed that the crack was initiated by a simple adjustment to the screen viewing angle, impairing the laptop’s functionality. The lawyers went on to say that several users suspect the display is simply not sturdy enough to withstand normal pressures of opening, closing, or adjusting its position. Users are allegedly left with no choice but to spend north of $600 to have their display repaired.
Moreover, the victims aren’t given any reassurance or guarantee that the crack will not reappear on the repaired displays. At the moment, the law firm is only “investigating potential legal claims against Apple” and assessing the number of people affected. These are the initial stages of planning and filing a class-action lawsuit.
If you happen to be a victim of the display cracking issue, you can also take part in the lawsuit.