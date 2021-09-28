Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Ultra Beats the iPhone 13 Pro in DXOMark’s Camera Test

DXOMark is out with their iPhone 13 Pro camera review, where it managed to rank fourth with an overall score of 137 points. That’s more than what the iPhone 12 Pro managed last year, but still not good enough to beat the likes of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+, Mi 11 Ultra, and the Huawei P50 Pro.

Breaking down the individual scores, the iPhone 13 Pro scored 144 points in DXOMark’s photo tests and 119 in the video department. It lagged behind the competition in the zoom department, where it managed to score just 76 points. Apple is using a 3x optical zoom telephoto sensor on the iPhone 13 Pro series, but the likes of Mi 11 Ultra and Huawei’s P50 Pro offer up to 5-10x optical zoom.

DXOMark noted the accurate target exposure, color, reliable white balance, and the ability to capture good details in all lighting conditions as some of the highlights of the iPhone 13 Pro’s camera. However, the phone falls short with its limited dynamic range in challenging scenes, luminance noise across all camera sensors, lens flaring, ghosting, and more.

The review notes that the overall performance of the iPhone 13 Pro’s camera is “quite similar” to the iPhone 12 Pro from last year, though Apple has made “improvements” in some areas.

In video recording, the iPhone 13 Pro was right at the top with a score of 119. Apple has also made major improvements in key areas like tone mapping and autofocus over the iPhone 12 Pro from last year.

Just for comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro scored 137 points in DXOMark’s testing, while the iPhone 13 mini managed a score of 130.

DXOMark’s reviews have been heavily criticized in recent years for their testing. It does not take into account the overall camera experience into account as well, which is equally important. This is an area where iPhones tend to excel over all Android smartphones.

What do you think about the iPhone 13 Pro’s DXOMark score?