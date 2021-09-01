‘No Chance’ for Apple Watch Series 7 to Feature Blood Pressure Sensor

There have been sporadic rumors of the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 featuring a blood pressure monitor. A recent report even claimed that the Apple Watch Series 7 production has been affected due to its complex design thanks to the sensor.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has now confirmed that there’s “no chance” of the Apple Watch Series 7 featuring a blood pressure sensor.

no chance — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 31, 2021

Apple is working to bring blood pressure and blood glucose monitoring to the Apple Watch, though. The company has partnered with the British firm Rockley Photonics which has developed sensors that could read multiple signals from the blood. Using these signals, the sensor can determine the user’s blood pressure and blood glucose levels. Rockley Photonics tech is yet to make its debut on a consumer device, though its CEO Andrew Rickman expects that to change by next year.

If Apple’s efforts come to fruition, we could see an Apple Watch with blood sugar and blood pressure monitoring launch in the coming few years.

For this year, the Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to come with an iPhone 12-like flat design and a bigger 41mm and 45mm casing size. This year, Apple is unlikely to debut any new health sensors on the Apple Watch, with the refresh focusing primarily on the design. watchOS 8 does come with plenty of new features, so you will get to play around with some new features on the Apple Watch later this year.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 13 series on September 14. It could hit the retail stores a bit later than usual due to production issues.