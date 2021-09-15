You Can Now Pair Your AirPods with the Nintendo Switch

Five years after Nintendo released the Nintendo Switch, the company has finally released an update that allows Nintendo Switch users to pair Bluetooth devices for audio output. This means you can now pair your pair of AirPods or AirPods Pro with the handheld gaming console.

On its support page, Nintendo explained that you’ll be able to connect up to two wireless controllers to a Nintendo Switch while using Bluetooth audio. However, you won’t be able to connect additional wireless controllers unless the Bluetooth audio device is disconnected.

The latest #NintendoSwitch update is now available, including the ability to pair Bluetooth devices for audio output. For more information, including restrictions on some features while using Bluetooth Audio, please visit the support page: https://t.co/vzAB6lZTDu pic.twitter.com/6J5xcDl5kU — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 15, 2021

Additionally, Bluetooth audio will be disconnected during local communication. This means that when you start a local wireless multiplayer game, you won’t be able to use your AirPods with the Nintendo switch.

According to the Nintendo support page, you can use one Pro Controller and your AirPods at the same time, but you can’t use two Pro controllers and AirPods simultaneously.

Connection and Pairing Process

To use your AirPods with the Nintendo Switch, first, update your Nintendo Switch to version 13.0.0. Then, go to System Settings > Bluetooth Audio and click on Pair Device. On your AirPods, hold down the button until the indicator light turns white. Then, select it on the Switch to complete the pairing process.

Nintendo elaborated that the Nintendo Switch can use only one Bluetooth audio device at a time, but it can be paired with up to 10 such devices. Do note that Nintendo doesn’t yet support the use of Bluetooth microphones and the use of a Bluetooth connection might introduce latency in the audio, even with AirPods.

Are you eager to use your AirPods with the Nintendo Switch? Do share your thoughts in the comments below.