Many Apple Products Experiencing Longer Than Usual Shipping Times

Several Apple products including recently-launched ones are facing a challenge to get to their owners on time. This could be interpreted as a sign that the ongoing chip shortage could be taking a significant toll on Apple and its products.

During the company’s third-quarter earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook warned that the chip shortage that began in 2020 and impacted the industry hard the last few months could impact iPhone shipments this year. While Cook was probably referring to the upcoming iPhone 13, the impact could be catching up to the existing product lineup.

As Apple is making room for newer models on store shelves, the stock of current or soon-to-be-previous generation devices is expected to deplete. This could be why for some configurations of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12, the shipping time is estimated to be a whopping two weeks.

Across the Apple Watch lineup, some models of the aluminum case of the Series 6 are starking at three or four-week lead times while the stainless steel models are completely out of stock and at least three weeks away from resurfacing. On September 14, Apple is expected to release its new Apple Watch Series 7 at the ‘California Streaming’ event announced earlier this week.

There appears to be hope for the eventual restocking of the iPhone and Apple Watch. However, for devices like the M1 chip-powered 24-inch iMac, there’s at least a three to four week waiting period. All devices powered by the M1 chip appear to be experiencing some form of delay. For example, the M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are usually ready for same-day delivery. Now, customers are expected to wait for approximately three days to a week depending on the product, its specifications, and the customer’s location.

The out-of-the-ordinary shipping times could be telltale signs of the chip shortage directly impacting the supply chain for Apple’s M1 chips. In the past months, reports about Apple’s challenges to source chips to keep pace with the demand have grown. It’s interesting to note that the chip shortage has made its presence felt in the computer hardware and automotive manufacturing industries since 2020. Amazingly, Apple’s supply chain wasn’t bogged down due to this until recently. However, reports suggest the prices for new and existing Apple products could rise soon.