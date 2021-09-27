iPhone 13’s Launch Day Rush Led to a Stampede in Chinese Mall

The Apple iPhone 13’s demand is at an all-time high in the wake of its launch. However, things took an untoward turn at a Chinese mall where iPhone 13 sales had to be halted due to a stampede.

When the iPhone 13 was released on Friday, people around the world queued up outside stores but for one retail outlet in a mall in China’s Shaanxi province, things were different.

Hundreds of people were seen running into a shopping mall in northwestern China’s Shaanxi province to buy the new iPhone. pic.twitter.com/coBPsTrQ1A — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) September 27, 2021

In the video posted on Twitter, thousands of people were seen queueing up on the escalators leading to the phone store at the Seg International Shopping Mall right when it opened at 10 am.

The store reportedly isn’t an official Apple outlet since it doesn’t feature on Apple’s regional retail list. The video indicated that the store was possibly an independent retailer that had an Apple-only store alongside kiosks for other smartphone manufacturers.

The ensuing stampede forced the store to close sales on launch day itself. Customers were instructed to return on Saturday, so the retailer had more time to prepare for the crowds.

We are no stranger to witnessing phenomenal responses from the masses on the first day of Apple product sales. However, people maintain orderly queues in most instances. How was your iPhone 13 buying experience? Are in-store crowds just another reason to prefer buying online?