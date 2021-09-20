Telegram for iPhone Gets Interactive Emoji, New Chat Themes, and Live Stream Recording

Telegram recently hit the headlines after adding support for 1000 video participants. The security-centric messaging service has introduced an array of new features, including live stream recordings, video chat recording, new chat themes, and more.

Starting with the update, Telegram users will be able to record live streams and video chats. In other words, the admins can now record Video and Audio directly from the live stream or Video Chat Menu. This way, you can go live within a moment’s notice and record the broadcast as well. Once recorded, the session is uploaded and is stored in the Saved Messages section.

Telegram has introduced new customization options for chat themes. Starting now, you can set different themes for individual chats. Telegram has introduced eight new themes that feature gradient message bubbles, animated backgrounds, and background patterns. Each theme comes with a day and night version that changes with iPhone’s Dark Mode setup.

Emojis help us express ourselves better and add some color to the conversation. Telegram’s new interactive emoji lets you share emoji in real-time. Whenever the recipient taps on the emoji, it will play fullscreen. That’s not all; if both sender and receiver view emojis simultaneously, then the animations and vibrations play on both devices. It is worth noting that both chat themes and interactive emoji are currently available only for private chats.

Currently, Telegram marks Group Messages as seen with a double tick when members see them. The update lets you know who has read your message in small groups.

To protect users’ privacy, read receipts in groups are only stored for 7 days after the message was sent. It is not Telegram’s business to keep a record of everything you’ve ever seen.

Telegram assures that read receipts are deleted after 7 days owing to security issues. Recently Telegram founder criticized Apple for dated features and totalatarian approach.

