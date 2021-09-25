Third-Party iOS Apps Can Soon Take Advantage of iPhone 13 Pro’s 120Hz ProMotion Display

One of the key highlights of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max is the 120Hz ProMotion display. This allows the new iPhones to automatically adjust the refresh rate of their display to as low as 10Hz and as high as 120Hz to deliver a smooth user experience or conserve battery life.

However, soon after the iPhone 13 Pro units made their way into the hands of developers, they realized that their apps could not take advantage of the 120Hz refresh rate. While scrolling, ProMotion works at 120Hz, but animations were limited to 60Hz. This would create a jarring experience, as scrolling through lists would be smooth, but looking at 60Hz animations after that would feel jittery.

Apple has now clarified that developers can take advantage of the 120Hz ProMotion displays on the new iPhones. However, they will have to update the plist of their app for this. The company will provide a detailed documentation on this to developers soon. The company is likely making this an opt-in process for battery life reasons. Nonetheless, app developers should soon get onboard the ProMotion train once Apple makes the necessary documentation available to them.

Apple also acknowledged a bug in Core Animation to MacRumors, which it says would be fixed in a future software update.