The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series go up for pre-order on September 17. Despite the iPhone 13 series looking like a relatively minor upgrade over the iPhone 12, there’s going to be plenty of demand for them. So, if you plan to get your hands on the iPhone 13 on launch day, you must get your pre-order in early. Follow the tips below to ensure you can pre-order the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro before it sells out.

Despite the pandemic being under control, it is recommended that you pre-order the iPhone 13 series from Apple’s online store. You can always pick the device up from your nearest Apple Store on launch day. A much better solution than queuing up outside an Apple Store in times of social distancing.

Now the question is, how do you make sure you get your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro pre-order in early before they sell out? Technically, Apple will never stop accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro until their launch day. However, the shipping times for new iPhones tend to start slipping by a few weeks to a couple of months within minutes of pre-orders going live.

In this article, we have curated some of the best tips that will help you preorder and get hold of new iPhones before anybody else. We have listed a handful of tips to help you buy the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro with one-day delivery.

The iPhone 13 series will go up for pre-order on September 17 at 5 a.m. PST. Find the local pre-order time for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro in your time zone here.

Tips To Pre-order iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 Pro Max

1. Use the Apple Store App

Ideally, you should use the Apple Store app to pre-order the new iPhones. The website can crash due to heavy load, so it’s better to use the Store app instead. If you plan to use Apple’s online store website, make sure to use it once to get a hang of it since it has got a significant redesign this year.

2. Add iPhone 13 to Your Shopping Bag

Starting with the iPhone 13 series, Apple is making it easier to pre-order the iPhone 13 series. You can visit Apple’s online store right now and add the iPhone 13 variant and configuration you want to buy to your shopping bag. You can even select your preferred payment method and whether you wish to take AppleCare+ for it or not. All these details will be stored in your shopping bag, so when pre-orders go live, you just have to pay for the order, and you’ll be done.

This option is only available until 9 p.m. PDT, September 16. If you miss that boat, simply favorite the iPhone 13 model and configuration you want to buy for quick access when pre-orders go live.

3. Update Your Payment Details

It is not wise to waste time adding payment details while preordering new iPhones. It is simply a waste of time and something that can be avoided. Open the Apple Store app, go to Account -> Primary Payment, and update the payment information. Please make sure that you enter the correct details to avoid any last-minute issues.

4. Update Shipping Address

It is recommended that you update the shipping address before booking the new iPhone. From Account, go to Primary Shipping. Here, update your address and hit Save. Now, this will be the default address which will be preselected when you order the new iPhone.

5. Use Apple Pay For Faster Preorder Experience

The fastest way to pay in the Apple Store app is via Apple Pay. You can be in and out of the app in 30 seconds. Here’s the drill:

Open the Apple Store app.

Go to the Favorites menu and select the device you’ve already configured and saved in the app.

Tap Buy, choose the primary shipping address, and use Apple Pay to pay.

Authenticate with Touch ID/Face ID, and boom, you’re done.

6. If You’re Using Apple Upgrade Program, Do This

Apple Upgrade program is one of the best ways to get a new iPhone every year. As part of the program, Apple lets you trade in your old iPhone for a new one. Needless to say, you need to pay the difference amount. The key advantage of the Apple Upgrade Program is that you can jump lines when it comes to getting the new iPhone. Here is how you can benefit

First, you need to check if you’re eligible for the upgrade. If you’re on the annual plan, you need to make at least 12 month’s payments after owning your iPhone for at least six months. To check if you’re eligible for an upgrade, use Apple’s online eligibility check tool.

Open the Apple Store app, and from the top, you should see a notification saying, “Get a head start on your upgrade.” Tap the Start Now button to start the approval process. If you don’t see the notification, go to the details page for the iPhone, it should be visible there. The app will instantly tell you if you’re eligible for the upgrade or not. Once approved, choose the iPhone model and size that you want.

7. Use Multiple Devices

If you have multiple iOS devices, then you are in luck. You can always increase your odds of getting an iPhone by using multiple devices. If your spouse or a family member also has an iPhone, log in with your account and set everything up on their device as well. It’s always good to have a backup.

8. Quit other apps

Before you start the process, make sure that you have quit all apps on your iPhone. You can do so by going to App Switcher and swiping up on all running apps.

9. Set a Reminder

Apple changed the iPhone pre-order time from midnight to early morning. However, 5 a.m. PST is still an odd time for iPhone pre-orders to go live. Ensure that you set a reminder for 15 minutes before that so you can get ready by the time pre-orders go live.

Once you get your iPhone 13 pre-order in, drop a comment and let us know which model you ordered and what’s the delivery time.