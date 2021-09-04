Top Apple Stories of the Week: iPhone 13 Satellite Connectivity, Apple Delays CSAM Rollout, More

In case you missed the important Apple news reported this week, read this weekly news roundup of top Apple stories so you’re all caught up with everything Apple.

This week, Apple ate its words on the CSAM policy implementation deadline. Analyst Ming Chi-Kuo speculated that iPhone 13 could sport satellite connectivity. The eighth beta build of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 became available for download, and App Store purchases climbed 22 percent in the first half of 2021.

Apple Delays Implementation Deadline for CSAM Feature to ‘Make Improvements’

Following extensive criticism from renowned privacy advocates and Apple users, Apple has delayed the rollout of its CSAM features that included scanning users’ iCloud photos and iMessage media for child sexual abuse content.

Apple initially planned to implement the feature with iOS 15 and macOS Monterey but since then, many have highlighted how governments and other agencies could abuse the feature for their own benefit. Apple will now take “additional time” to “make improvements.”

iPhone 13 Speculated to Sport Satellite Connectivity

Early this week, reputed Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo claimed that the iPhone 13 would be capable of communicating directly with low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites so you could send messages and receive calls even without cellular connectivity in emergencies. The feature is expected to be enabled by the iPhone’s Qualcomm X60 baseband chip and partnership with Globalstar.

A subsequent Bloomberg report explained that while the iPhone 13 could ship with hardware to support LEO satellite connectivity, Apple wouldn’t enable it via software until later. It’s likely that the feature won’t roll out globally.

iOS 15, iPadOS 15 Beta 8 Released

Apple finally released the eighth beta build of the operating system for its iPhone and iPad lineup but just like the beta 7 build, this one didn’t pack significant feature updates.

Instead, the focus has shifted to system stability and Apple now follows a weekly release schedule leading up to iOS 15’s public debut.

Future Apple Watches Could Feature Better Blood Pressure Monitoring

On Wednesday, A report from The Wall Street Journal claimed that sometime in or after 2022, the Apple Watch could receive “ambitious health-related” improvements.

Future Apple Watch models are expected to have better sleep monitoring systems so Apple can provide the wearer medical guidance for sleep apnea if required. Additionally, Apple is working on a cuffless blood pressure detection system that wouldn’t need to inflate as well as hypertension and diabetes tracking systems. However, it isn’t necessary that Apple incorporates all these features in its wearable, mostly due to battery life and form factor limitations.

App Store Purchases Increased by 22% in H1 2021

A fresh report from data firm Finbold showed that consumers spent $41.5 billion on the Apple App Store, almost twice as much as they spent on the Google Play Store in the first half of 2021.

The gaming sector accounted for $10.32 billion of the sales and TikTok became the ‘top grossing app’ raking in $920 million. YouTube and Tinder came in second and third place with $564.7 million and $520.3 million.

