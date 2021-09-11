Top Apple Stories of the Week: Apple Announces iPhone 13 Launch Event, iPhone 14 Leaks, More

In case you missed Apple’s important announcements and news reported this week, check out this weekly news roundup of top stories, so you’re all caught up with everything Apple.

This week, Apple finally sent out invites for its event on September 14, where the iPhone 13 is expected to break cover. Leaker Jon Prosser claimed that the iPhone 14 could do away with a notch and the camera bump while using under-display FaceID technology. Apple Watch head Kevin Lynch took over the Apple Car team after Ford poached former head Doug Field.

The biggest announcement Apple made this week was the September 14 California Streaming event. After months of leaks and hype surrounding them, the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 are expected to debut at this annual Apple event. Due to the pandemic, the event will be completely virtual, streamed from Apple Park.

The press invites for the event are accompanied by a landscape image of a lake view with an iridescent Apple logo on top. The image can be used as wallpapers for your iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The event webpage also features an AR logo that can be photographed with real-world objects.

A Ukrainian retailer could have inadvertently leaked the storage and color options for the iPhone 13 range. The leak suggests that the iPhone 13 mini will have 64GB and 128GB storage options. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will share 128GB and 256GB options. The iPhone Pro Max is expected to have 256GB and 512GB variants.

For the long list of colors expected on each model and some additional details, do read our full post.

Since he left Tesla to join Apple in 2018, Doug Field was tasked with developing the Apple Car project. However, he quit the company earlier this week to join Ford and work on projects related to AI. Now, the VP of Technology, Kevin Lynch, is filling in the void.

Lynch was associated with Adobe before joining Apple. He was already developing the software for Apple Car before Field left. Lynch also played an instrumental role in developing watchOS 8.

Renowned leaker Jon Prosser claimed that the iPhone 14, slated to debut sometime in 2022, will not have a notch and camera hump. Instead, the device’s new titanium frame will sit flush with the camera array.

A separate leak from display analyst Ross Young claims that the iPhone 14 Pro would use an in-display punch-hole camera for Face ID. The device could feature Touch ID too, he speculated.

The judge presiding over the Epic v. Apple case issued a permanent injunction against Apple directing the company to no longer force its own payment system upon iOS developers for in-app purchases. Developers are free to direct app users to any payment system of their choice.

However, the court found Epic Games guilty of violating App Store terms by using alternative payment systems. Epic must compensate Apple for associated losses. The court couldn’t conclude that Apple was a monopolist under state or federal antitrust laws, but it was found violating California competition laws. Quite a mixed verdict, this one!

Other Top Apple Stories This Week:

Want a daily dose of Apple news? Make sure to follow our Twitter and Facebook social media handles. You can also subscribe to our daily newsletter, where we bring all the news from Apple’s world straight to your mailbox.