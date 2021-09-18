Top Apple Stories of the Week: iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Launched, iOS 15 Coming on Sept 20

In case you missed Apple’s grand event on September 14 and other important news reported this week, check out this roundup of top stories, so you’re all caught up with everything Apple.

This week at its event on September 14, Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 lineup featuring four variants just like the iPhone 12, namely, the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. At the ‘California Streaming’ event, Apple also announced a refreshed new iPad mini and the new Apple Watch Series 7. Parallelly, iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 release candidates are also available for download now.

At its highly-anticipated “California Streaming” event on September 14, Apple launched the iPhone 13 lineup. The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 sport new color options, a smaller notch than before, and boast of longer battery life than older models. The new devices feature sensor-shift image stabilization and Apple’s new Cinematic Video mode for pro-grade videography. The cheapest models now get 128GB storage and a new 512GB variant has been added.

The higher-end iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max powered by the A15 Bionic feature a periscope lens on the back with 3x optical zoom, and now all sensors support Night Mode. The devices also have a larger battery compared to the previous generation. The new 1TB variant of the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the costliest phone Apple has ever sold.

Apple kicked off its ‘California Streaming’ event by announcing the ninth-generation iPad powered by the A13 Bionic. The new tablet features a 12MP ultra-wide camera with Center Stage and a 10.2-inch display with support for True Tone.

Additionally, Apple unveiled the iPad mini with an updated 8.3-inch display, the new (but underclocked) A15 Bionic processor, and a USB-C port for charging. The device also has improved cameras on the front and on the back. Face ID has been ditched to keep costs low. Touch ID has been moved to the top and combined with the power button.

The Apple Watch Series 7 also made its debut alongside the iPhone 13 range. The Apple Watch is now available in five new aluminum color options with redesigned buttons, a crack-resistant display, 36 percent faster charging, and QuickPath (a full-size keyboard on the watch). Apple claims this is the most durable Apple Watch ever.

Contrary to the rumors and expectations, the Apple Watch Series 7’s design isn’t like the edgy iPhone 13. However, the renders could have been for the Apple Watch Series 8. The Apple Watch Series 7 doesn’t sport upgraded internals although Apple Fitness+ members can now enjoy group workouts and support for several sports including electric cycles, surfing, golf, and tennis has been added.

Marking the end of a long period of testing, Apple finally announced the Release Candidate builds for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. If all goes to plan, these would be the last developer release in the beta testing channel before the OS’ are launched publicly on September 20.

iOS 15 supports the same phones that iOS 14 supported. In terms of features, the OS brings improvements to FaceTime, redesigned notifications, Focus mode, and other improvements.

