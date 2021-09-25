Top Apple Stories of the Week: iPhone 13 and iOS 15 Released, iPhone 14 Leaks, More

In case you missed events in the wake of the iPhone 13 release and other important news reported this week, check out this roundup of top stories so you’re all caught up with everything Apple.

This week, Apple finally started shipping the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPad mini 6 to customers who pre-ordered them. iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 rolled out as well, albeit with their fair share of bugs and issues.

As promised when the new iPhone 13 series and iPad mini 6 were announced, the devices started making their way to customers who pre-ordered them.

Some interesting iPhone 13 videos also made their way to the internet. One video from YouTuber Arun Maini shows the iPhone 13 Pro Max lasting for nearly 10 hours in a battery drain test, making it the best smartphone in terms of battery life. Another teardown revealed the battery capacities of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

If you’re one of the several lucky customers getting your hands on the new iPhone 13 pre-order deliveries this week, here’s how you can transfer your data from the old iPhone to the new iPhone 13. We also explained how you can take screenshots, check battery percentage, and get the most out of your new phone’s camera array.

In case things go sideways due to an error, or your device freezes or hangs, follow this guide to hard reset your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro. If you’re a TL; DR person, here’s a quick walkthrough of the most important iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro tips and tricks.

We compiled a list of the top 80+ new features in iOS 15. We also walked readers through how to install the update and summarized all the new features to look forward to in iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 Beta 1.

This is accompanied by a handy guide to fix teething troubles and common issues on iOS 15 and another guide to install iPadOS 15 on your iPad. You should also check out the top 25+ useful tips and tricks for iPadOS 15.

In the worst case that you absolutely dislike iOS 15 and want to go back to iOS 14.8 until Apple resolves the issues, we got you covered.

The iPhone 13 has just launched and the iPhone 14 leaks have already begun. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple will use a 48MP camera on the iPhone 14 series. It will also ditch the notch on the Pro models and switch to a hole-punch setup.

Other Top Apple Stories This Week:

