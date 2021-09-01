Twitter Launches Super Follow, Can Cost Up To $9.99/Month

Twitter finally started rolling out the Super Follow feature it previewed earlier this year. The new feature allows creators and influencers on Twitter to provide subscriber-only content. Creators will be able to mark tweets and media as Super Followers only, and those tweets will only show up on the feed of the users who’ve Super Follow-ed the creator on Twitter.

The feature is only available in the United States and Canada right now, that too, only to some iOS users. Twitter wants to see how users respond to the feature, and then it will roll out the paid feature to users across the world. Eligible creators can apple for Super Follow to be enabled on their account, and then their followers will see a “Super Follow” option on their profile.

Creators can charge up to $9.99 per month. Currently, there are three tiers available — $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99 a month. Twitter says creators can earn up to 97% subscription revenue after third-party fees. If the lifetime revenue crosses $50,000, Twitter will start charging a 20% commission fee.

introducing Super Follows—a paid monthly subscription that supports your favorite people on Twitter AND gets you access to ::puts sunglasses on:: super Tweets rolling out in US and Canada on iOS only … 😏 for now pic.twitter.com/Mb9sgxbw5F — Super Follows (@SuperFollows) September 1, 2021

To be eligible for the program, creators need to have at least 10,000 followers, be at least 18 years old, have tweeted 25 times in the last 30 days. Moreover, they’ve to comply with Twitter’s Super Follows policy. Twitter says that Super Follow is designed for anyone that brings “unique perspectives and personalities” to Twitter to drive public conversation.

Twitter plans to roll out the feature on iPhone in more countries in the coming weeks. Moreover, the company says it will be available on Android and the web soon, though it hasn’t provided a timeframe.

What are your thoughts on Twitter’s Super Follow feature? Would you like to pay for a tweet-based subscription? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!