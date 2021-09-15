Untethered iOS 14.5.1 Jailbreak Demoed on iPhone 12 Pro Max

With iOS 15 less than a week away from public release, the interest in an iOS 14.5 or newer jailbreak is largely low. Nonetheless, if you value your jailbreak setup or plan to stick around using iOS 14 for a few more weeks on your iPhone, here’s a piece of news that will cheer you up. An iOS 14.5.1 untethered jailbreak has been demoed on the iPhone 12 Pro Max running iOS 14.5.1.

Sadly, the jailbreak will only work on iOS 14.5.1 as Apple has patched the exploits used in iOS 14.6. Nonetheless, what’s particularly interesting about this jailbreak is that it’s untethered, meaning your iPhone won’t lose its jailbreak state if it is rebooted.

Demo of CVE-2021-30740, CVE-2021-30768, CVE-2021-30769, CVE-2021-30770 and CVE-2021-30773 on iOS 14.5.1, iPhone 12 Pro Max pic.twitter.com/k2df20E9yU — Linus Henze (@LinusHenze) September 13, 2021

The exploits used for this iOS 14.5.1 jailbreak include CVE-2021-30740, CVE-2021-30768, CVE-2021-30769, CVE-2021-30770, and CVE-2021-30773.

Right now, all iOS 14 jailbreak tools only support jailbreaking iOS 14 – iOS 14.3. There’s Checkra1n that supports jailbreaking iOS 14.3 and newer builds, but it only works with a selected few older iPhones like the iPhone 8, iPhone 7, etc.

With iOS 15 close to public release, the chances of an untethered iOS 14.5.1 jailbreak being released are very slim, especially since Apple is no longer signing the firmware as well. Security researcher Linus Henze has also likely posted the video just to show that an untethered jailbreak is still possible in this day and age. After all, it has been ages since an untethered iOS jailbreak was available for newer iPhones.

If you have been looking to jailbreak your iPhone, your best bet is to hope the jailbreak community can soon find some exploits in iOS 15 that can be developed into a full-fledged jailbreak tool.