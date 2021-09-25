Video: iPhone 13 Pro Max’s Durability Tested in Drop Test

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max do not feature any notable durability improvements over the iPhone 12 series. Apple is still using its Ceramic Shield glass to protect the display on the new iPhones. However, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are both heavier than their predecessor, affecting their durability in case of a fall.

YouTuber EverythingApplePro has done a drop test of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max to test their durability. Both phones easily survived multiple drops from a table height without any issues. They also survived multiple drops from around 6ft height before the iPhone 13 Pro’s screen eventually cracked. The iPhone 13 Pro Max, however, emerged unscathed from the test.

As the YouTuber raised the drop test heights, both phones eventually cracked from both front and rear.

While both new iPhones perform impressively in the drop tests, one should not rely too much on them. Both phones were dropped on smooth concrete, which is more forgiving than the concrete you find outdoors with its coarse texture. Plus, the Ceramic Shield glass of the iPhone 13 Pro should be easily susceptible to minor scratches, just like the iPhone 12 series.

So, it is recommended that you protect your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro by using a case instead of carrying it naked. Or you can get AppleCare+ for it to secure it from any potential future damages.