It’s that time of the year when Apple launches new iPhones, iPads, and other new products. The company has already sent out press invites for its first product launch event this year. The ‘California Streaming’ launch event is scheduled to take place on September 14. Below is a roundup of all the new products that Apple is expected to launch at the event.

Apart from new hardware, Apple will also have some software-related announcements at the hardware. The iPhone 13 series will obviously be the highlight of the event, but Apple will have a new Apple Watch and other new products to unveil as well.

iPhone 13

New iPhones are always the highlight of Apple’s September event, and this year will be no exception. Last year’s September event was an aberration as Apple had to delay the iPhone 12 launch due to COVID-related supply chain disruptions.

This year though, that will not happen, and Apple will unveil the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series at its September 14 event.

The iPhone 13 lineup is not going to bring any new major breakthrough feature. Instead, just like an ‘S’ upgrade, Apple is rumored to make internal and exterior changes to improve the overall usability and performance of the devices.

The iPhone 13 series should feature two major changes from a design viewpoint: a smaller notch and a thicker body. While Apple is still not getting rid of the notch, it is making it smaller on the iPhone 13 series. As for the thicker body, it will allow Apple to include larger, beefier batteries on the 2021 iPhones, which should help improve their battery life.

Other major changes rumored to come to the iPhone 13 series include a 120Hz ProMotion display on the Pro models, bigger camera sensors with sensor-shift stabilization across all models, faster 5G connectivity, and more. Check out the confirmed iPhone 13 features based on leaks to know what to expect from the new iPhones.

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple tends to launch new Apple Watch models alongside new iPhones every year. The Apple Watch Series 7 is rumored to bring a design refresh that will include a bigger display with smaller bezels and a larger 41/45mm casing size.

Apple is not going to debut any new health sensor on the Apple Watch Series 7 this year. Most of the major health-related Apple Watch features are planned for 2022 or later.

AirPods 3

The AirPods 3 were initially rumored to launch at the beginning of this year. That didn’t happen, and the rumor mill then suggested a WWDC 2021 launch. That, again did not happen. Now, multiple reliable Apple sources, have predicted the AirPods 3 will launch this fall.

The third-gen AirPods will feature an AirPods Pro-like design sans ANC, offer a better fit, longer battery life, and more. Check out the confirmed AirPods 3 features based on leaks to get an overview of what to expect from Apple’s upcoming AirPods.

New iPads

Apple tends to update its cheapest iPad alongside new iPhones every year. The 8th gen iPad’s shipping times have already slipped to a few weeks. Rumors suggest Apple will unveil the 9th gen iPad with a faster A13 Bionic chip and a slimmer chassis at the event. The iPad mini 6 is also rumored to launch with a revamped new design, a bigger 8.4-inch display, a Touch ID scanner integrated into the power button, USB-C port, and more.

iOS 15, iPadOS 15 Release Date

Alongside new hardware releases, Apple will also reveal the public release date of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8 at the event. This year, these operating systems have been under beta testing from Apple since WWDC 2021, with eight beta builds being released so far.

There are plenty of new features in iOS 15, and it’s compatible with the same set of iPhones as iOS 14.

Which Apple product’s launch are you looking forward to most? Or are you more excited about the public release of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15? Drop a comment and let us know!