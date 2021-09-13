WhatsApp is taking Apple’s Help for Upcoming Voice Transcription Feature

This year WhatsApp has announced a slew of exciting new features. The Facebook-owned company now lets you transfer chat history between iOS and Android. Now WhatsApp is reportedly testing voice transcription features. Once live, you will be able to get live transcription for voice messages.

WaBetaInfo report has put up a screenshot that show the WhatsApp voice transcription feature in action. Interestingly, WhatsApp is not handling the speech direction. In one of the screenshots, you can see prompt asking users allow Apple to access speech recognition. Perhaps WhatsApp is not too keen on handling user data during the transcription process. Users need to grant WhatsApp permission to pass on the data to Apple Speech recognition.

Another screenshot reveals how users will get transcription timestamps. This allows them to jump to a specific section of the message. Furthermore, all the transcriptions will be accessible in a new section titled “Transcript.” The transcription will be saved locally and included in the WhatsApp database. In other words, user data is safe as it is not sent to servers for transcription.

As seen in the screenshots, the Transcript feature could land first on iOS. Eventually, WhatsApp would extend the feature for Android users as well. Currently, you will have to use third-party apps for WhatsApp transcription. A majority of these apps send, and some even store, speech data on servers. Such apps raise privacy concerns. At this juncture, it is not clear when the WhatsApp transcription feature will be available. That said, the beta testers could soon get their hands on the new feature.