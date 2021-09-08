WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Transfer Messages from Android to iPhone

Samsung had announced that WhatsApp would soon allow iOS users to switch to a Samsung device (running Android) more easily by migrating their WhatsApp account using a new WhatsApp feature that mandated a wired connection between the two smartphones. Now, WhatsApp’s latest beta build (version 2.21.19.1) suggests a way to migrate accounts from Android to iOS.

The newest change to WhatsApp isn’t available to everyone yet. Beta testers of the Android app for the messaging service confirmed that the under-development feature could help transfer your chat history from any Android device to a new iPhone.

A screenshot (seen above) posted by a beta tester confirms that Android users will be able to carry their chat history and media shared on WhatsApp, over to the Apple ecosystem. This is certainly great news for the Apple users of the world and would give people making the switch to iOS, one less thing to worry about. It is also a big step ahead for WhatsApp in the direction of improved cross-platform compatibility.

The procedure to process the transfer of your WhatsApp account remains unknown. However, WABetaInfo speculated that a cable would probably be required just like how one is essential to move WhatsApp accounts from iOS to Android. Interestingly, the “Move to iOS” app is confirmed to have a crucial role in the process.

More details about how the feature works are expected to accompany upcoming beta releases. Thankfully, the feature won’t be limited to just Samsung phones running Android. All smartphones running on or above a certain version of Android are expected to be supported.

WhatsApp hasn’t yet announced when this feature will be available to the masses. We sincerely hope that WhatsApp is also working towards making the process completely wireless and more convenient.