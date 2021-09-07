WhatsApp for iPhone Will Soon Let You Hide Your ‘Last Seen’ Status From Specific Contacts

WhatsApp is working on revamping its privacy settings, including the option to hide your ‘Last Seen’ online status from specific contacts.

Right now, WhatsApp privacy settings only offer you an option to hide your online status from all your contacts. Once you do that, you cannot view the ‘Last Seen’ online status of your WhatsApp contacts as well.

WhatsApp, however, is working on offering users an option to hide their ‘Last Seen’ online status from a few specific contacts. Do note, however, that once you hide your online status from specific contacts, you won’t be able to view their ‘Last Seen’ status as well.

The feature is already under beta testing and is available to select WhatsApp for iOS beta testers. This means the feature will be rolled out to the public sooner than later.

WhatsApp has been regularly adding new features to its platform over the last few months. Another report recently highlighted emoji message reactions coming to WhatsApp. The Facebook-owned messaging platform is also working on a native iPad app with multi-device support. WhatsApp recently also rolled out the ability to transfer chat history between iPhone and selected Android devices.

What other improvements would you like to see in WhatsApp? Drop a comment and let us know!