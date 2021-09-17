Apple offers the iPhone 13 in five different bold and unique colors. If you are looking to buy the iPhone 13 mini or iPhone 13, I’d recommend it’s time you went with one of the many unique colors that Apple offers the device in. Read our guide below to decide which color iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini you should buy.

Apple offers the iPhone 13 in five colors, which is actually one less than what it offered with the iPhone 11. The company also added a sixth purple color option for the iPhone 12 six months after its launch. Nonetheless, the five new color options for the iPhone 13 are very different from what Apple has offered previously for its devices.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini Color Options

Below are the five iPhone 13 color options that Apple currently offers:

Starlight

Midnight

Blue

Pink

(Product)Red

There’s no traditional black or white option here, as Apple has given a new name to all color options here.

Which Color iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini Should You Buy?

Midnight

Midnight is the new black this year. If you want your iPhone to have an understated look, this is the color to go for. The Midnight shade used by Apple is slightly different from the last year’s black as it’s slightly less shiny. Do note that fingerprints and dirt will be easily visible in this color shade.

Starlight

Starlight is what Apple calls the white shade for the iPhone 13 this year. It is a color that I will recommend most iPhone 13 buyers to avoid. This is because, in spite of the white rear panel, the front of the iPhone 13 still has a black finish. This gives the phone a panda look, something that not everyone might like.

If you are a fan of such contrast-y look, the Starlight iPhone 13 is worth buying. Otherwise, it’s best to avoid this finish.

(Product)Red

Want to buy an iPhone 13 and still want to do your bit in saving the world? Then you should get the (PRODUCT)Red iPhone 13.

Not only is this a bold color choice that looks pretty attractive in real life, but Apple also donates proceeds from the sale of its (PRODUCT)RED products to fight AIDS. Do note that this year’s (Product)Red shade is darker than what Apple offered with the iPhone 12.

Blue

This blue shade of the iPhone 13 is different from the blue shade that Apple offered the iPhone 12 in. While the latter’s blue color had a dark hue, the iPhone 13’s blue shade is on the lighter side. This gives the phone’s rear a brighter look and helps it stand out from the iPhone 12 as well.

I’d say if you are not interested in the usual black or white colors, go for the iPhone 13 in blue.

Pink

Particularly targeted towards the female audience, if you want a pink iPhone, you want a pink iPhone. The pink shade used by Apple is not too pinkish. The back just has a slight pink hue, which looks subtle yet elegant.

This is also a good color if you prefer to carry your iPhone naked and don’t want fingerprints and dirt to be easily visible.

