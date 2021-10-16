New 16-inch MacBook Pro 140W Charger Teardown Shows Hardware in Detail

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro has everyone impressed. Apple finally decided to bring back the Function key, ports, and most importantly, the MagSafe charger. This is the first time MacBook Pro will support fast charging vis the new 140W MagSafe power adapter. ChargerLab has published a teardown of the power adapter revealing the nitty-gritty.

We have already seen a bunch of MacBook Pro teardown. This is the first teardown that focuses on the power adapter. The new MacBook Pros use Galium nitride or “GaN” technology to reduce the size of the charger. Furthermore, it uses USB-C Power Delivery 3.1. ChargerLab painstakingly cuts the power adapter body to give us a glimpse of what lies inside.

The teardown is detailed and begins at 7:30 in the video. This is the first Apple adapter with USB-C Power Delivery 3.1. That apart, new MacBook Pros are also compatible with third-party power adapters with USB Power Delivery 3.1. Apple bundles the 140W adapter with the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and it is also available from Apple for $99.

Recently we learned that the 16-inch MacBook Pro doesn’t support fast charging over USB-C. You can charge the new MacBook Pros via MagSafe or Thunderbolt. However, the 16-inch MacBook Pro supports a fast-charging peak power of 100W via USB-C. The desired 140W is only available via a 140W MagSafe charger. That said, this is not exactly a big deal as you would use the bundled power adapter for fast charging.

