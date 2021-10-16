16-inch MacBook Pro Doesn’t Support Fast Charging Over USB-C

Apple unveiled the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro at Unleashed event. Apple has bought the new MacBook alongside the MagSafe charger. And for the first time, MacBook Pro will support fast charging. Apple claims the laptop battery can charge from 0-50% in just 30 minutes.

Fast charging support on MacBook sounds exciting, but Apple has not informed us of a caveat. The new MacBook Pros can be charged via MagSafe or Thunderbolt. However, only the 14-inch MacBook Pro can charge fast via both Thunderbolt and MagSafe. Meanwhile, the 16-inch MacBook Pro requires MagSafe for fast charging.

The reason behind this limitation is the different maximum charging capacity on MacBook Pro. Putting things into perspective, the Thunderbolt 4 ports can charge at a maximum of 100W/ hour. The 14-inch MacBook Pro bundles a 67W power adapter for the 8-core variant and 96W for the 10 core variant. In other words, it doesn’t utilize Thunderbolt 4 maximum power delivery.

Things are different with the 16-inch MacBook Pro as it uses a 140W MagSafe charger while Thunderbolt 4 only supports 100W peak power. Thus the 16-inch MacBook Pro will support fast charging only over MagSafe and not on USB-C.

The lack of fast charging via TB4 on the 16-inch MacBook Pro doesn’t seem like a deal-breaker. Most could end up using MagSafe for charging and TB4 ports for other purposes. We only wish Apple highlighted the shortcoming so that buyers could make an informed decision.

The new MacBook Pro preorders have already begun. Prices start at $1,999 for the 14-inch model, while the 16-inch starts at $2,499. Both the MacBook Pros will be available in Apple Stores starting from October 26.