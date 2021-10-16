16-inch MacBook Pro Is Unavailable at Many Stores Ahead of Apple’s ‘Unleashed’ Event Next Week

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is one of the last models that use Intel chips. A while ago Apple announced “Unleash” event for M1X MacBook Pros. Now, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with Intel chip is showing as unavailable for purchase at multiple Apple stores. Furthermore, online orders are also showing delayed shipping.

The first thought is that Apple could be making room for the upcoming M1X model and thus clearing up the stocks. The 2021 MacBook Pro with Apple Silicon will be launched next week. Mark Gurman highlighted the issue and said,

The 16-inch MacBook Pro (which if you’ve lost track still uses Intel and hasn’t been updated in *2* years) is showing unavailable for pick up at many Apple stores plus shipment delays.

The plausible explanation is that the 16-inch MacBook Pro could be out of stock due to supply chain constraints. Earlier this year, Apple had forewarned that component supply shortage could hit the company and affect iPad and Mac availability. The demand for semiconductors rose sharply during the lockdown as people started working from home. Meanwhile, manufacturers shut production facilities, thus crippling the supply chain. Currently, the supply chain is not able to meet industry demand and is the reason behind the chip shortage.

We expect to be supply-gated, not demand-gated,” Cook told analysts. Cook also explained that “legacy nodes” are the biggest issue in the shortage, and it’s hard for Apple to predict an impact because there are so many players involved. Apple has also seen a boon in iPad and Mac demand over the last year due to people working and learning from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the brighter side, M1X 16-inch MacBook Pro will be unveiled on October 18. The production began in August, and stocks are ready to cater to demand during launch. Lastly, the M1X MacBook Pros will come equipped with mini-LED display and offer a significant bump in battery life.