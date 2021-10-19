2021 16-inch MacBook Pro Is Thicker and Heavier Than 2019 Intel Model

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro are a significant upgrade over Apple’s previous Intel-based offerings. The M1 Pro and M1 Max chip alone make the new MacBook Pros worth upgrading to. Surprisingly though, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro is thicker and heavier than the outgoing model.

This is surprising because the Apple Silicon chip inside the new MacBook Pro is more power-efficient and does not require as powerful of a cooling system as the Core i7/i9-powered 16-inch MacBook Pro. Nonetheless, it looks like Apple took advantage of that efficiency to improve other aspects of the new MacBook Pro.

While the 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro weighs 2 kg, the 2021 Apple Silicon model weighs 2.1 kg. Similarly, the 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro had a waistline of 9.68 inches, while the 2021 model is slightly thicker at 9.77 inches.

Apple could have reduced the battery capacity on the 2021 MacBook Pro to reduce its weight and thickness. However, the company seems to have decided otherwise and ensured its newest MacBook Pros offer the best battery life and performance possible. Most users will appreciate the longer battery life of the 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro — up to 21 hours of video playback — compared to a slight reduction in its thickness and weight.

Apart from lasting longer, the new MacBook Pros also charge faster. With fast charge support, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro can be charged to 50 percent in just minutes.

Do you think Apple should have reduced the thickness and weight of the 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro instead? If so, why?