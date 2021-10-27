iFixit’s 2021 MacBook Pro Teardown Highlights Easy to Replace Batteries

Earlier this month, Apple pulled the wraps from 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. The new MacBooks have a lot going for them with class-leading performance and more ports. The good folks at iFixit are tearing down a 2021 Mac Pro and have put up a preview.

One would expect the new MacBook Pro to score high on repairability owing to ports, MagSafe, and a function key instead of a Touch Bar. iFixit’s teardown preview sings praises of how the new MacBook is DIY-friendly.

Typically batteries are difficult to remove and are placed beneath a logic board. Well, the MacBook Pro battery comes with battery pull tabs that let you replace batteries without meddling with the logic board or other critical components. iFixit notes that it has not seen battery pull tabs in a MacBook Pro in a long time.

The four outer batteries feature pull tabs while the middle cell is placed beneath the trackpad. You will notice battery pull tabs for the middle cell after removing the trackpad. iFixit says the new MacBook Pro has “the first reasonably DIY-friendly battery replacement procedure since 2012.”

We’re just getting started, so we’ll have more MacBook Pro teardown goodness coming your way real soon, including a full video and more analysis in this post. In the meantime, comment below and tell us what you’re excited to see or ask any questions you may have!

That said, the complete MacBook Pro teardown video is on its way and is bound to offer a better look at the hardware. iFixit only talks about the easily replaceable battery in the preview. It looks like Apple did the right thing by bringing back Function Key, MagSafe charging, ports, and the roomy casing. If you don’t like to wait, check out Redditor u/the_Ex_Lurker MacBook Pro teardown.