2022 MacBook Air Could Feature mini-LED Display and M2 Chip

A new rumor surrounding the next-gen MacBook Air claims it will launch in mid-2022 with a mini-LED display. Leaker Dylan has shared more information about the next-gen MacBook Air, including its design and specs.

The leaker says that Apple could refer to the next MacBook Air refresh as the “MacBook.” It will feature a design similar to the new MacBook Pros, albeit in a slimmer and lighter chassis, with color options identical to the existing 24-inch iMac.

Apple will “likely” use a mini-LED display on the new MacBook, though he could not confirm whether there will be a notch or not. However, he did confirm there will be no ProMotion, Face ID, HDMI port, or SD card reader. The bezels surrounding the display will be off-white. Despite the lack of an HDMI port, the new MacBook will support at least 2 external monitors.

Other features that will be a part of the new MacBook Air include a 1080p webcam, MagSafe, 30W power adapter, USB-C ports, and a fanless design. Lastly, Dylan believes Apple’s M2 chip will power the next-gen MacBook Air.

Like the new MacBook Pros, the 2022 MacBook Air will sport full-sized function keys.

Renders showing off the new design of the 2022 MacBook Air have already leaked. From the images, it is clear that Apple will redesign the chassis to give it a more squarish and flat-edge look and feel.

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are a massive overhaul of Apple’s MacBook Pro lineup. However, they are more expensive than before, and if you don’t have a particularly heavy workload, you can wait for the 2022 MacBook Air and save some money.