27-inch iMac Pro Could Feature M1 Pro/Max Chips, ProMotion Display; Launching H1 2022

Apple announced the 24-inch M1 iMac earlier this year and followed it up with the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro launch earlier this month. The company still has a 27-inch iMac (Pro) in the works that should launch in the first half of 2022. More details about this machine have now surfaced online.

Leaker @dylandkt says that Apple will be using the M1 Pro/Max chips found inside the new MacBook Pros on the 27-inch iMac Pro. The base model of the machine will feature a 120Hz mini-LED ProMotion display, 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB storage. Dark bezels surround the display, with an HDMI, SD card, and multiple USB-C ports located at the back.

iMac (Pro)

Promotion and Mini Led

Base model 16gb Ram 512gb Storage

M1 Pro and Max

Dark bezels

HDMI, SD Card, Usb C

Similar design to iMac 24 and Pro Display XDR

Starting price at or over 2000 dollars

Ethernet on brick standard

Face ID was tested (Not confirmed)

1H 2022 — Dylan (@dylandkt) October 30, 2021

No previous iMac models from Apple have featured an HDMI port. Dylan says Apple will include one on the 27-inch iMac Pro for “display compatibility reasons. Most TVs and external displays have HDMI. It’s simply a convenience factor.”

The design of the new iMac Pro will be similar to the 24-inch iMac and the Pro Display XDR.

While Apple has tested Face ID on the new iMac Pro, it is unclear if this feature will make it into the final model. The starting price of the new iMac Pro will be around $2,000, with a release planned for the first half of 2022. Like the 24-inch iMac, Apple will offer a power brick with an Ethernet port built into it.

It goes without saying the upcoming 27-inch iMac Pro will replace the Intel-based 27-inch iMac in Apple’s lineup. As for the ‘Pro’ naming, it will help Apple differentiate the 27-inch iMac from the regular 24-inch model.