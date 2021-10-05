You Need a 5W USB-C PD Adapter to Fast Charge Apple Watch Series 7

One of the key new features of the Apple Watch Series 7 is its improved charging speeds. Apple claims its latest smartwatch can charge 33 percent faster than the Series 6, with 0-80 percent charge possible in just 45 minutes.

Apple is achieving faster charging speeds by using a new charging architecture and bundling a new USB-C cable with the Apple Watch Series 7. With Apple no longer bundling a power adapter with the Apple Watch in the box, you must use an appropriate adapter to enjoy the improved charging speeds.

A new support document from Apple has now detailed that a third-party 5W USB-C adapter with USB Power Delivery support or an 18W USB-C adapter from Apple is required to fast charge the Apple Watch.

In a nutshell, if you plan to get the Apple Watch Series 7, you should try to get an 18W or 20W USB-C power adapter with it for fast charging purposes. If you already own an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 and brought a third-party USB-C power adapter along with it, you’ll be able to use it to fast charge the Apple Watch Series 7 as well.

Interestingly, Apple says fast charging on the Apple Watch Series 7 is not available in Argentina, India, or Vietnam, though it has not exactly specified the reason behind this odd omission.