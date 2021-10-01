Rumor: Third-Generation AirPods on Track for 2021 Launch

The third-generation AirPods did not debut alongside the iPhone 13 series and the Apple Watch Series 7 at Apple’s event in September. However, fresh reports suggest that the AirPods are still on track to be launched before the end of 2021.

According to DigiTimes, the third-generation AirPods remain on schedule to be launched before the end of this year. Rumor has it that the new AirPods are already in mass production and Apple is gearing up to launch them before the end of 2021.

The third-generation AirPods are expected to be a significant update to the existing lineup. They are expected to feature a revised design inspired by the higher-end Pro model. However, some “Pro” features could be sacrificed to achieve a lower price point. Presently, it remains unclear whether or not the new device will feature silicone ear tips, since leaked images and renders have shown both possibilities.

Historically, Apple has never given the AirPods dedicated airtime during an Apple event, except for when they were first announced in 2016. In 2019, the AirPods Pro was announced via a press release. Following this trend, Apple could announce the third-generation AirPods via another press release in the coming weeks. Alternatively, the company could include them in its second event rumored to take place later in October or in November.