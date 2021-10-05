AirPods and AirPods Pro Discounted to Their Lowest-Ever Price on Amazon

Looking to buy the AirPods or AirPods Pro? You are in luck as Amazon is offering some pretty sweet deals on them, with the AirPods and AirPods Pro discounted to their lowest-ever price.

AirPods Pro

If you have been thinking about buying the AirPods Pro for a long time, this is perhaps the perfect time. At $179.99, you are not going to find a better deal on the earbuds. The AirPods Pro usually retails for $240, but thanks to Amazon’s discount, you can get the earbuds at their lowest-ever price.

AirPods

Apple is rumored to launch the third-gen AirPods before the end of this year. If you don’t want to wait for them and the existing 2nd-gen AirPods work for you, definitely grab the deal from Amazon. The regular AirPods are down to $109 after a $50 discount.

You can find all the confirmed AirPods 3 features based on leaks here.

As for the AirPods with wireless charging case, they are down to just $129 after a massive $70 discount. This is the lowest-ever price we have ever tracked on the AirPods with wireless charging case model, so definitely pull the trigger on this deal.

If you find a better deal on the AirPods or AirPods Pro, drop a comment and share it with our readers!