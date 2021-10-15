AirTag Helps Man Track and Recover His Stolen Car

AirTag has proven its usefulness over the past several months. Apple’s item tracker has helped many recover their valuables, including a forgotten wallet in the NY subway. This time around, a Chicago man tasted luck after he successfully recovered a stolen car with the help of AirTag.

The man went to get his car at 3AM only to find it missing. He then asked his family members if they had taken the car. Soon enough he realized that his 2010 Subaru Forester has been stoloen. Police reported the car as stolen beyond which they counldnt do much. The man started filing insurance claim and suddenly remembered that he had an AirTag in car.

Apparently, the guy had bought AirTag 4-packs out of which one AirTag was still in the stolen car. With millions of iPhone users around tracking the car should have been an easy affair. The person marked AirTag as lost and it showed last location as his house at 10.17PM. In other words, nearly 5 hours had elapsed since the car was stolen.

When I arrived at the parking lot, I drove around with my phone out the window until my bluetooth connected to the tracker. I parked and walked around until I found the tracker by ringing it. It was under a parked car, and I could hear it, but it was rainy and gross out and I didn’t want to lay down in the puddle under the car to get it. So I sat and waited, hoping the car belonged to a customer who would leave.

The man got a notification that his car has been parked in Northlake in a Walmart parking lot. Upon calling Police they informed that his car was not present in the parking lot. The person went to parking lot and started getting multiple pings from the AirTag. The thief had discovered the tracker and disposed it in a puddle under a car.

After waiting for a while the person decided to return. As he was about to return he spots the stolen car entering parking lot. He called 911 and this time Police were able to apprehend the theif. The car owner expresses his gratitude to AirTag and suggests it as an option if you dont want to pay for GPS.