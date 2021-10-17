Alleged Photo Shows Upcoming MacBook Pro’s Display With Notch

Rumors of the upcoming MacBook Pro sporting a notch are picking up pace. An alleged photo shows off the display panel of the new MacBook Pro with a notch at the top, with the FaceTime camera, microphone, and an ambient light sensor integrated into it. Interestingly, it looks like despite adding the notch, Apple will continue to offer Touch ID on the new MacBooks.

Barring the notch, the display panel seems to have an almost bezel-less design. It is very difficult to ascertain if the leaked photo is authentic or not, but given the way rumors of the next-gen MacBook Pro with a notch have picked up steam, this could indeed turn out to be true.

Oh no. Why is the new MacBook Pro screen notched? pic.twitter.com/zO67bl81fX — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) October 16, 2021

A notch would make sense on the upcoming MacBook Pros as it would allow Apple to fit in a better quality 1080p FaceTime camera. Additionally, if the notch will allow for a bezel-less display, it would be worth the trade-off. Unlike iPhones, the notch on the MacBook Pros should not be that distracting and would blur into one’s peripheral vision.

Apple is scheduled to hold its ‘Unleashed’ M1x MacBook Pro event on October 18. The redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are expected to feature a slimmer and lighter chassis, mini-LED display panels, dedicated HDMI and SD card slots, and MagSafe-based charging solution. Check out our roundup of leaks to get an overview of what to expect from the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

You can also check out our roundup of what to expect from Apple’s ‘Unleashed’ event to know what’s in store for tomorrow’s virtual event. Find the steps to watch Apple’s M1x MacBook Pro ‘Unleashed’ event live here.