Apple Announces ‘Unleashed’ October 18 Event for M1X MacBook Pros

Apple has just sent out press invites for the ‘Unleashed’ event on October 18. The company is expected to announce its redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro at the event.

The name of the event could not be more apt, as the redesigned MacBook Pros are expected to be notably better than other laptops in the market right now. This will be thanks to the M1X chip powering them and the mini-LED display, which will allow them to bring a major leap in performance and battery life.

Like all other Apple events in recent times, the ‘Unleashed’ event will also be held virtually and live streamed from the Apple Park. It is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. PDT on October 18.

The next-gen MacBook Pros are expected to sport a thinner chassis with a flat design. Rumors indicate Apple will bring back the HDMI slot, SD card slot, and a MagSafe-based charging solution with the new MacBooks.

The M1X chip inside the new MacBooks should be a more powerful version of the M1 chip currently found inside the M1 Mac mini, iMac, and MacBook Pro. It should pack a 10-core CPU along with a 16-core and 32-core GPU to deliver performance apt for pros. Check out our roundup of leaks to get an overview of what to expect from the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.